American flag makes stop in Scott on trip across the US

The Patriot Tour was in Scott on Wednesday making their way across the country.

A US Flag that tours the entire country on motorcycle making 110 stops where the flag is handed off to the new flag bearer.

On Wednesday June 9, the escorted flag arrived at Cajun Harley Davidson in Scott with a ceremony following the arrival. On Thursday, riders and a new flag bearer will escort the flag to it's next destination in Baton Rouge.

"The coordination and the progress that is made for this event to take place throughout the entire country. That is a big undertaking to make sure that it travels smoothly because this happens rain or shine. You got bad weather the flag stays on course," Shannon Wilkerson said.

