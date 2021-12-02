Alvin Kamara and CeeDee Lamb are teaming up for charity with Sneaker Politics' special collection

A Lafayette-based sneaker and lifestyle brand, Sneaker Politics, is teaming up with NFL's New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, running back, and Dallas Cowboy and Opelousas native CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver, who are giving back in a fashionable way.

Both players are teaming up for charity during their Week 13 match-up in New Orleans for their game on Thursday in the Battle of the Bayou.

Sneaker Politics is asking you to pick a side with their special Battle in the Bayou Collection.

According to Sneaker Politics' Instagram, with the help of CeeDee and Alvin, they're releasing limited edition game-day tees and hats. 100% of the sales will be donated to the charities of their choosing.

Alvin’s donation of choice will be going towards New Orleans’ families in need during the holidays. Sneaker Politics will be selecting these families based on their submissions.

If you or someone you know could use some help to put presents under the tree, get groceries for Christmas dinner, or maybe tickets to a game to spend time with those you love, please email giveback@sneakerpolitics.com detailing why.

They will be accepting emails through December 14 and reaching out to the recipients on December 15.

CeeDee’s donation of choice will be going towards The Elephant in the Room, Inc. The charity was founded in 2017 for the purpose of helping others who do not have the courage or knowledge to help themselves deal with the effects of mental health.

Those going to the game in New Orleans, stop by their tailgate at the New Orleans Decatur location on Thursday at noon for food, drinks, and a chance to grab pieces from the Battle in the Bayou Collection. They will also be giving out prizes and raffling off upcoming releases.

For those who can't make it to the New Orleans or Dallas location, you can check out the collection here on the official Sneaker Politics website.

To watch the Battle of the Bayou, Saints vs. Cowboys game, tune into:

TV channel : Fox, NFL Network

: Fox, NFL Network Live stream: Amazon Prime, fuboTV

To view the original story, go to HOT107.9.

