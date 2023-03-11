All inclusive, sensory gym franchise to open in Broussard

A new edition that is a guaranteed rockin' time for kids has made its way to Acadiana.

We Rock the Spectrum is an all inclusive gym open to ALL KIDS , providing children of all abilities a safe space to play and thrive.

Families who attend We Rock the Spectrum gym can expect 12 pieces of therapeutic equipment specially designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face. The equipment will also provide all children with sensory tools that are necessary for development.

Here's an inside look of the facility featuring a safe, clean, and controlled environment for children of all abilities to engage in sensory-safe play, physical activities, and therapeutic equipment including a trampoline, swings, and the fan-favorite zip line.

More information on the sensory gym's innovative approach can be found in the pamphlet below:

We Rock the Spectrum's grand opening is happening tomorrow, March 11 starting 10 a.m. and is located at 425 St. Deporres Street, Suite 102.

Open Play is $14 per child and there will be snacks and drinks, and much more!

KATC spoke with franchise owner, Courtney LeBlanc, who wants families to know that although the new gym caters to children with autism and special needs, all "kiddos" are welcome to come and play.

Courtney and her husband, Adam, plan to offer support groups and classes for not only children but parents as well.

The fun doesn't end with Open Play, We Rock the Spectrum also offers options for Birthday Parties, Field Trips, Parents Night Outs, Respite Care, and Camps.

Present in twenty-seven states and eight countries, We Rock the Spectrum Lafayette will surely provide the much-needed services that families in the area have needed for so long.

To learn more about We Rock the Spectrum Lafayette, you can visit their website by clicking here, or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wrtslafayette.