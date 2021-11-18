Adopt-a-Senior event brings Christmas joy to 'adopted' residents

Donations are being accepted by two Lafayette senior living communities for its Adopt-a-Senior event, part of the My Neighbor's Keeper community outreach initiative.

Rosewood Assisted Living and Cedar Crest Memory Care seniors selected as gift recipients through Adopt-A-Senior, typically do not have visitors, family, or friends, and would benefit from the items on their wish list. Each gift tag item is selected by the resident.

"We approach our residents who don't have family or loved ones nearby or family who have moved away or passed away or for whatever reason, they don't have loved ones close," said Craig Hanson, CEO of Omega Senior Living. "This is designed to help them. People who wouldn't normally get a lot of visitors or open presents during the holidays this is designed to support them."

The drive will be held through December 7th. If you would like to be part of the program and buy a gift for someone, call 316-260-9494 or email info@omegasrliving.com.

Visit www.WeigandOmega.com/Adopt-A-Senior for full instructions on selecting tags to fill or learn how to donate generally needed items.

