Additional arrests made in Lafayette Parish school terrorizing incidents

The Lafayette Parish School System has made additional arrests in connection to terrorizing stemming from campus disruptions that took place earlier this fall.

Two more students have been arrested and charged with terrorizing school campuses.

On Monday, November 28, the Lafayette Police Department arrested a Paul Breaux Middle School student in connection to a bomb threat that caused an evacuation of the school’s campus.

This is the second student arrested for terrorizing the Paul Breaux Middle School campus earlier this year, officials say.

The week before the bomb threat was made, another student falsely reported that there was a gun on campus resulting in a three hour lockdown of the school. That student was also charged with terrorizing and placed into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.

On December 1, officers arrested and charged another Northside High School student with terrorizing following a social media threat that caused an evacuation of the school campus back in October.

This is the second arrest made in relation to this incident and sixth arrest made for terrorizing a school campus this year, officials say.