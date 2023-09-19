Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Accelerate Northside now accepting applications for fall class

LEDA
Posted at 5:45 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 18:45:41-04

Applications are now open for the sixth cohort of Accelerate Northside.

The six-week program focuses on entrepreneurs, their dreams, ideas, and business interests.

The curriculum is designed to grow and explain business knowledge while learning and building networks.

Accelerate Northside is sponsored by Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and is opened to residents who resides on the north side of Lafayette.

Applicants can be in the planning phase, a start-up, or an existing small business.
Classes will take place on Thursdays from 5:00pm - 9:00pm on the following dates:

October 5th
October 12th
October 19th
October 26th
November 2nd
November 9th

For more information or to register click here.

