Accelerate Northside now accepting applications for fall class

Applications are now open for the sixth cohort of Accelerate Northside.

The six-week program focuses on entrepreneurs, their dreams, ideas, and business interests.

The curriculum is designed to grow and explain business knowledge while learning and building networks.

Accelerate Northside is sponsored by Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and is opened to residents who resides on the north side of Lafayette.

Applicants can be in the planning phase, a start-up, or an existing small business.

Classes will take place on Thursdays from 5:00pm - 9:00pm on the following dates:

October 5th

October 12th

October 19th

October 26th

November 2nd

November 9th

For more information or to register click here.

