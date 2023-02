If you're interested in visual arts, you can head over to the Acadiana Center for the arts to see their new main gallery exhibition— "Color Coded", by visual artist John Isaiah Walton.

Walton created a body of work titled, "Black Paintings," a collection of one hundred art works that reflect his personal experience in recent years.

Curators say his paintings apply a neo-expressionist style, layered with historical art and pop culture influences.