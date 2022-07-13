Acadiana Veteran Alliance Summer Job Fair set

The Acadiana Veteran Alliance Summer Job Fair has been set for July 20.

All veterans, military and the public are invited to attend.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Organizers say there will be employers from Oil & Gas, Healthcare, IT, Transportation, Security, Manufacturing, and more.

Attendees can visit with employers, attend workshops hosted by Louisiana Workforce Solutions, and get assistance with resumes and applications.

To register and learn more, click here.