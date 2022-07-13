Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Acadiana Veteran Alliance Summer Job Fair set

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 17:01:24-04

The Acadiana Veteran Alliance Summer Job Fair has been set for July 20.

All veterans, military and the public are invited to attend.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Organizers say there will be employers from Oil & Gas, Healthcare, IT, Transportation, Security, Manufacturing, and more.

Attendees can visit with employers, attend workshops hosted by Louisiana Workforce Solutions, and get assistance with resumes and applications.

To register and learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.