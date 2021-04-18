Acadiana residents Rummage for a Reason, to raise money for local non-profits

More than a dozen local non-profits are benefiting from the generosity of those in Acadiana.

Rummage for a Reason, held Saturday in Lafayette, gave people a chance to shop for interesting items while helping organizations raise a few extra dollars.

Some of the participating non-profits included Big Brother Big Sister of Acadiana, Foster the Love, Maddie's Footprints, Healing House, SpayNation/Wild Cat Foundation, and Camp Bon Coeur.

But what did the organizations have to rummage through?

Foster the Love, which provides education and real-life assistance to families in the foster care system, runs a Community Closet, and so had various clothing items on display.

The volunteers running the nearby Maddie's Footprints booth had furniture and other larger items young families or anyone starting over might need. The non-profit provides funeral assistance for families who have lost children before or shortly after childbirth.

Rummage for a Reason is important to keep the many participating organizations afloat.

"It's absolutely vital because we can't help people if we can't keep the doors open," explained Linda Lanclos, executive director and founder of Escape From Poverty.

All the money raised will stay with the non-profit that was shopped with, something those in attendance took very seriously.

"This money goes to helping people," said podcast host Jamie Ray. "Somebody came up and I offered them a discount on what they wanted, and they said, 'No, I want to pay full price because I know it's going to charity.'"

Even the younger Acadiana residents knew the message from Rummage for a Reason was a good one.

"We are all neighbors and we all live together in the same city, and we all have to go through similar experiences," said Avery Cohen, a student at Lafayette High School. "Us all coming together trying to help each other, it's just good. This is an incredible community, a giving and friendly community. We are blessed to be in Lafayette."

