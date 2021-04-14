Spirit of Acadiana: Sixteen nonprofits rummaging...for a reason

LAFAYETTE, La. — The event is called "Rummage for a Reason." It happens this Saturday, and the good folks at Foster the Love are taking part in it. Sixteen nonprofits, SIXTEEN nonprofits are taking part in it, joining all for the greater good.

Foster the Love provides education and real-life assistance to families in the foster care system. Since the organization isn't very old, teaming up with other nonprofits can be seen as a learning opportunity. “This is our third year in operation, and so we have plenty to learn about the nonprofit world, about our community and how we can serve,” says Foster’s Joan Foss.

Because Foster the Love runs a Community Closet, clothing will be on display Saturday. Nice, new boutique items for teens on the one hand, and “… we also have some nearly new items, some smocked, things that mothers search for at a bargain.”

Maddie's Footprints is the only organization in the country whose sole purpose is to provide funeral assistance for families who have lost children before or shortly after childbirth. Offered a seat next to her peers at the Rummaging table, so to speak, Maddie's director Edie Couvillion quickly said “Yes."

“You know, it's different here in Acadiana,” explains Couvillion. “While nonprofits, at some level, compete for the same dollars, we really do work together. I have good relationships with a lot of the directors, and we feed into each other.” Maddie’s table at this Saturday’s event will have “…a lot of furniture, and a lot of big stuff, especially for young families and anybody starting over.”

And to Camp Bon Coeur, or Camp Good Heart. They’ll be selling “…lots of baby stuff, lots of cool household items, games and toys,” says Bon Coeur’s Susannah Craig. But Rummage for A Reason's collaborative opportunities--with 16 organizations-- is what's really exciting.

“You know,” says Craig, “We're all in this together. And yeah, we compete for funding, but honestly it's best to work as a group because we all have the common interest of serving our community.”

You can find out more about Rummage for a Reason here.

