Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy Graduation celebrates class 169

Posted at 7:01 PM, Dec 09, 2022
The Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy celebrated class 169 on Friday, December 9, 2022.

24 Cadets are in this year's graduating class.

They will go on to work for agencies in Lafayette, Acadia, Iberia, St. Landry, Evangeline, and Avoyelles Parishes.

"When you get into this profession, it is not by accident. You are driven. Something inside of you drives you to protect your fellow man. That's driving you to protect your community and it's really exciting to me as a leader to see these young men and women stepping forward," Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said.

