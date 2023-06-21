Acadiana Center for the Arts recycling instruments with ‘Play It Again’ drive

LAFAYETTE, La. — This summer, the Acadiana Center for the Arts (AcA) is accepting donations for its 'Play It Again" instrument drive.

With the support of Lafayette Music Company, AcA is able to collect and repair old instruments for public school music programs. Currently, more than 900 refurbished instruments are circulating in Acadiana through this program.

This program gives every child the opportunity to learn and experience music, says Rachel Adams, Marketing Manager.

AcA is looking a variety of instruments, from flutes and violins to trumpets and guitars.

Instrument donations can be made to Lafayette Music Company and Acadiana Center for the Arts:



Lafayette Music Company

3700 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503

Acadiana Center for the Arts

101 W. Vermillion, Lafayette, LA 70503



All donations are tax deductible and donors will receive written acknowledgment of their gift.

For questions about ‘Play It Again,’ contact Paige Thomas, AcA Education Manager, by emailing Paige@AcadianaCenterfortheArts.org.