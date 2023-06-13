Acadia Parish man arrested after forcing high school bus to stop on highway

DUSON, La. — After a week-long investigation, the Duson Police Department, in consultation with Rayne Police and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested an Acadia Parish man for Assault and Obstructing a Highway.

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Duson Police Officers were notified of an incident in the 9200 block of Cameron Street (US Hwy 90 West).

A blue Ford F-250 pickup truck, driven by Kenneth Navarre of Acadia Parish, passed a Rayne High School athletic bus and waved gestures at the 19 basketball players on board. Several students told the coach, who was driving the bus, that the man in the truck was waving what they believed to be a handgun, according to the Duson Police Department.

Authorities say Navarre crossed into the eastbound lane in front of the bus and stopped the truck. The coach was unable to go around the truck and was forced to stop on the highway due to oncoming westbound traffic.

After about a minute of yelling threats at the coach, who refused to open the side window, the man returned to his truck and fled east on Cameron and then north on Austria Road.

Duson Police, in coordination with Rayne Police and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, were able to identify the man as 64-year-old Kenneth Navarre.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Navarre arrived at the Duson Police Station for an interview. According to Navarre, the bus was driving in what he perceived to be as reckless and careless on Quarter Pole Road. He then followed the bus in an attempt to retrieve the name of the driver to report his actions to school officials. Navarre denied possessing a handgun during the altercation with the bus driver and students.

After collecting several videos from area businesses and crime cameras in the area, Duson Police report that no gun was seen. However, video was obtained of Navarre forcing the bus driver to stop in the eastbound travel lane of Cameron Street.

Officials say all 19 students, as well as the coach, reported that they feared being battered by the man who approached the bus.

An arrest warrant was issued on Monday, June 12, 2023, for Navarre, charging him with the following: Reckless Operation of a vehicle, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway, 19 counts of simple assault and one count of simple assault on an educator by a non student.

That evening, Navarre turned himself into Duson Police and was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice would like to remind motorists that stopping another vehicle is dangerous for both parties involved.

"Citizens should never stop another vehicle but call 911 to report aggressive or reckless driving so that law enforcement can investigate and stop the violators," states Chief Judice.

Judice also commended the cooperation of the Acadia Parish School Board staff, Rayne High School administration, Rayne Police and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.