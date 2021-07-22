AcA celebrates its 20th Louisiana Crossroad Series

The Acadiana Center for the Arts celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Louisiana Crossroad Series tonight.

Roddie Romero, the curator and host of the event told KATC, "You can expect to see more great roots music, music that is made here in Acadiana, and also anywhere else in the world. Music is a common language, and we all share that."

The live performance featured an intimate show with Grammy-Award Winner Jim Lauderdale, and the young and talented Sara Douga.

