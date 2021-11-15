AcA announces new fundraising gala

LAFAYETTE, La. – A new gala is coming to Acadiana.

On Monday, the Acadiana Center for the Arts board of directors met to announce the new fundraising gala.

The Pelican Ball is the inaugural event recognizing the people who have shaped the arts in Acadiana through their commitment and service.

The first event will be held on December 9th.

"We're commissioning two new pelicans this year by two artists to be revealed during the event and they'll be available through a live auction as a part of the Pelican Ball," said Samuel Oliver, Executive Director of AcA. "Pelican Balls are ticked informal events. We'll be honoring our emeritus members and honorary members who have contributed to support arts and culture throughout Acadiana."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel