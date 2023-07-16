Abandoned Lafayette hotel catches fire early Sunday

The Lafayette Fire Department is currently on the scene of a commercial fire located in the 600 block of Pinhook Road and E. Chag Road.

According to LFD PIO, Alton Trahan, they received the call at 2:10am Sunday about the fire at the abandoned hotel.

Firefighters were able to put out the major fire but were unable to enter the structure due to the hotel not being structurally sound.

Lafayette Fire Department

Heavy excavators were borrowed from Lafayette Consolidated Government and are currently being used by firefighters to safely access the interior of the building to extinguish spot fires.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.