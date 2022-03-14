Abandoned Lafayette home damaged by fire Sunday morning

An unoccupied home in Lafayette sustained major fire damage on over the weekend

The Lafayette Fire Department says they responded at 3:20 am on Sunday, March 13, to a house fire in the 100 block of Eleventh Street near the SE Evangeline Thruway.

LFD says 27 firefighters were dispatched on four pumpers, a ladder truck, and several support vehicles to aid in extinguishing the fire.

The unoccupied single family dwelling was fully ablaze, they said.

The home, which was abandoned and not secured, sustained major fire damage. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Items in the home suggested to investigators that squatters were living inside. There were no electrical services to the dwelling, LFD says.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Investigators say it is likely those squatting in the home may have been trying to stay warm.

