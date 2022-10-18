A play fight turned shooting incident, claims life Lafayette of 14-year-old

Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl reportedly say the shooting was started by a playfight and a broken necklace.

According to her mother, Brandy Garry, on June 10, 2021, 14-year-old Zaria Garry was shot while at a friend's house in the 1000 block of N. Pierce Street.

KATC originally reported on the fatal incident in the article below:

Family identifies girl killed in N. Pierce Street shooting

Garry died two days later after being placed on life support at a local hospital in Lafayette.

Garry's mother stated that her daughter was at the residence in the 1000 block of N. Pierce Street to work on a dance routine for the Lafayette Dazzlers Dance Team, when she was shot.

Our partners at The Acadiana Advocate, reported that Nathan Arceneaux, 17, was arrested after turning himself in to police on June 15, 2021; in which investigators noted that he did not give a statement, and instead invoked his right to an attorney.

According to the officials, Arceneaux was indicted on second-degree murder in the teen's death in September 2021, and is scheduled for a hearing on a motion for bond reduction on Oct. 18.

