89th Annual Lafayette Civic Cup honors Barry Berthelot

People gathered at the Petroleum Club Tuesday night to recognize Civic Cup honoree Barry Berthelot.

At the 89th annual awards banquet, Berthelot was honored for his outstanding humanitarian and civic deeds that benefit the Lafayette community.

"The award is not given necessarily for one particular thing," explained Berthelot. "In my case it was a lifetime of civic involvement, something which I like to do and I wanted to do. I just felt that it was part of my responsibility as a citizen, as a father and a husband, and a member of this community."

Berthelot is the owner and principal consultant at Family Business Advisors. A former U.S. Air Force Captain and pilot, Berthelot served in positions within Lafayette Consolidated Government as Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Administration and Finance. The New Orleans native has served as a founding board member and chairman of the Community Foundation of Acadiana, president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation, chairman of the United Way of Acadiana, and chairman of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce (now One Acadiana).

The Lafayette Civic Cup is presented to an individual who has performed extraordinary humanitarian service in Acadiana and is selected from nominations submitted by the public and chosen by an anonymous committee made up of past Civic Cup award recipients.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel