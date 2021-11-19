The Broussard Community Fair is being held this weekend on the grounds of St. Cecilia School and Sacred Heart Catholic Church

The 88th annual Fair takes place on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE in Broussard with more on the fair.

88th annual Broussard Community Fair happening this weekend (pt 2)

Activities scheduled for this year's fair include carnival rides, 5K & Fun Run, children's games, confetti eggs, adult games, face painting, raffles, and crafts.

Carnival rides will be available with $30 for one day bracelets and $50 for unlimited rides for the whole weekend during the fair.

88th annual Broussard Community Fair happening this weekend (pt 3)

A silent auction will be held at the fair on Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Loose meat sandwiches, gumbo, jambalaya, nachos, and chili dogs will be served. Turkey plate lunches will also be available on Sunday.

Abby got a look at how the fair's popular loose meat sandwiches are made and spoke with the Mayor of Broussard, Ray Bourque, about how the fair continues to bring the community together.

88th annual Broussard Community Fair happening this weekend (pt 4)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel