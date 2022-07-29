86th Annual Louisiana Municipal Association Conference kicks off

Mayors across Louisiana are in Lafayette, taking part in the 86th Louisiana Municipal Association Convention.

This year, a collaborative approach to improving cities and towns included over 1100 elected officials across 305 municipalities throughout the state.

Break-out sessions, meetings, and training were available for mayors, local elected officials, and clerks.

LMA Executive Director John Gallagher, said the association is focusing on improving infrastructure this year.

"I kind of call it the Academy Awards of municipal government because each year, folks like to highlight and emphasize the projects that they put together. It could be infrastructure, it could be technical type projects," Gallagher said.

History will be made Saturday with the swearing-in of the new LMA President Ville Platte Mayor, Jennifer Vidrine.

"I know how mayors struggle and they want to get this done and they want to get that done. And there are simply no funds or they don't have access to funds. And one thing I want to do is educate them and make them aware of where all of the funds are. And if I can just do that and help them, that would just be wonderful," Vidrine said.

Elected officials connected with 152 vendors on meter issues, road and infrastructure improvements, park and recreation equipment, and more.

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke on improving infrastructure in the state and broadband.

"There was more money available today and going forward over the next several years for infrastructure investment than we've ever seen as a country. And we've got to be smart about it. So we have to tackle our most important priorities. We have to make sure the grips are wobbling so that the work that you do that the parishes do and that the state does it all works together,” Edwards said.

The conference will be held until Saturday, for the full itinerary click here.

