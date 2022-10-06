Watch Now
72 year-old pedestrian in critical condition following major vehicle crash in Lafayette

Posted at 10:35 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 23:35:31-04

Lafayette Police Officers are on the scene of a major vehicle crash that involved a pedestrian.

Around 8:30 p.m. this evening, a female pedestrian was crossing the roadway in the 1000 block of West Willow Street when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Willow Street.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, the pedestrian is 72 years-of-age, and she is currently listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

The LPD Traffic Division is on the scene of the crash handling the investigation.

