The Philadelphia Christian Church handed out free lunches to residents on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Today's event marked the church's 2nd Annual "Feed the Block" event.

The goal is to feed as many people in need as possible, feeding over 100 people today alone.

Minister Bryant LeBlanc and Deacon James Malveaux tell KATC, "We are really here just to show the Love of God, to show what it means to be there for one another. We are not asking for anything, we don't want anything, we are not looking for any donations. We are just here to give back to the community and show them that we are here for them....We just want to be a blessing."