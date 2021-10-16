2021 Miles Perret Cancer Services triathlon will take place Sunday

Following its rescheduling, the 2021 Miles Perret Cancer Services Triathlon will kick off bright and early Sunday morning.

The triathlon, which includes a 200-yard swim and an eight-mile bike and two-mile run begins October 17 at 7:00 am.

All participants that were registered for the previous date were automatically signed up for the new date. Registration closed Friday, October 15.

The 200-yard swim will take place at UL Bourgeois Hall at the Aquatic Center at 7:00 am. The eight-mile bike and two-mile run take place along Cajundome Boulevard.

Your participation supports Miles Perret Cancer Services (MPCS) and its mission to help local families fight, survive, and live with cancer.

For more on the triathlon, click here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel