2021 Latin Music Festival in Downtown Lafayette canceled

The 2021 Latin Music Festival in Downtown Lafayette has been canceled.

The Asociacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana made the announcement on Wednesday, August 25, after consulting with medical professionals about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our Board has waited longer than expected with hopes that our restaurants, musicians, entertainers, vendors and sponsors could serve the general public while providing much needed entertainment and creating a boost to our local economy," a press release states. "However, the numbers continue to work against us and we must all endure another year of economic loss while understanding that public safety is paramount and above all."

The ACLA Board says they are continuing to work with local organizations to promote culture, art, music, food, folklore and local talent.

Their focus, they say, will now be to help bring back the city and state from the pandemic.

"We promise that next year, our Latin Music Festival will be worth the wait of the three long years."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel