2019 Lafayette plane crash survivor speaks out

The sole survivor of the 2019 Lafayette plane crash is out with a message about the importance of perseverance.

Wade Berzas spoke at an event at Hospice of Acadiana on Tuesday, April 18.

The event was called "Sunnyside up, a Positive approach to everyday life."

Berzas was one of six people on board a small plane that crashed shortly after takepff from Lafayette Regional Airport.

The other 5 passengers were killed.

Berzas was left with burns of seventy-five percent of his body and spent 52 days in the hospital.

Whenever you're going thru hard times, there is another side. And if you have faith, if you have perseverance and you're willing to surrender and trust God and other people around you. Then there are amazing things that can happen through our lives. Hard times are given to us unfortunately, but when we persevere and we come out on the other side, more purified, stronger and ready to take on the next challenge," Berzas told KATC.