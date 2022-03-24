19-year-old indicted on charge of attempted murder

A 19-year-old man who escaped from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center in 2020 has been indicted for his involvement in an incident that occurred during his escape.

Rahiem Isadore was indicted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

According to the indictment, the incident involving Isadore occurred on October 9, 2020.

Isadore escaped from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on September 30, 2020, and was arrested in New Iberia on October 16, 2020.

Police said, at the time of his escape, Isadore was involved in several incidents.

He was being held at the Juvenile Detention Center on two separate counts of attempted second degree murder.

