18-wheeler burns at Duson truck stop

No one was injured but an 18-wheeler burned Monday morning at Love’s Travel Center in Duson.

Duson firefighters say the 53-foot van trailer, loaded with furniture, was on fire. Chief Coby Duhon says he called the Scott Fire Department and the Carencro Fire Department to help with firefighters and water, because of the size of the fire.

Firefighters cut the sides of the trailer to pull the burning furniture out to bring the fire under control.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was able to unhook trailer to prevent truck from catching fire. No injuries reported, officials say.