$114,500 requested to cover fire damage repairs at Woodvale Elementary

On Wednesday, April 7, the Lafayette Parish School Board will consider approval of funds to repair damages caused by fire at Woodvale Elementary.

According to the agenda, a general fund budget revision increase is being requested in the amount of $114,500 to cover the cost of repairs to the school's cafeteria.

The building was damaged during an early morning fire on March 12, 2021.

Lafayette Firefighters says that an electrical malfunction in sound equipment is believed to have been the cause.

The school was not occupied at the time of the fire, which caused heavy damage to the cafetria's stage area, as well as soot and smoke damage in the seating and kitchen areas.

Read more on the fire: Fire at Woodvale Elementary caused by electrical malfunction

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel