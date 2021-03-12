Fire at Woodvale Elementary caused by electrical malfunction

An electrical malfunction in sound equipment is believed to be the cause of a Friday morning fire at Woodvale Elementary in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Fire Department says the fire was located on the stage of the school's cafetorium and originated in an area for the sound equipment.

Ivestigators say a malfunction in the electrical supply is believed to be the cause. The fire has been ruled an accident.

Firefighters responded to the school around 6:00 am on Friday, March 12, after a neighbor, who noticed smoke coming from the cafeteria, called 911.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they say that heavy smoke was seen coming from the cafeteria. First responders entered the cafetorium and discovered the flames on the stage. The fire was extinguished within fifteen minutes and the department says that the stage area of the building sustained heavy fire damage.

The school was not occupied at the time the fire was reported

Smoke and soot damage was also observed in the seating and kitchen area.

Following the fire, the Lafayette Parish School System announced that Woodvale would be closed on Friday to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Students who rode buses to school this morning were moved to L.J. Alleman Middle for pickup by parents.

LPSS says that further information regarding the return to school will be sent over the weekend.

