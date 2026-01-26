Lafayette Officials Urge Caution on Roads as Crews Work Around the Clock

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet took to social media to urge residents to stay off the roadways and check on elderly family members.

LCG road crews will continue to monitor and treat roadways during the morning commute.

Safety tips for drivers:



Slow down and allow extra travel time

Avoid sudden braking or sharp turns

Use extra caution on elevated roadways

For the most up-to-date list of road closures, visit lafayettela.gov/roadclosures before heading out. Road conditions can change quickly in cold weather, so please drive safely.

Crews have been working around the clock, treating main roads and responding to 311 reports. Officials are asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and to give crews and emergency vehicles plenty of space as they work to keep everyone safe.