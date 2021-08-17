Lafayette native helping with recovery efforts after devastating earthquake in Haiti

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Haiti after this weekend's devastating-- and deadly earthquake.

More than 1,400 people have died and thousands of others are injured.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake destroyed more than 113,000 homes and hospitals are struggling to provide proper care.

Since Respire Haiti was established in 2011, it has created resources like schools, medical clinics, and athletic programs in Gressier, Haiti.

Because their area was not impacted by the earthquake, the group can help those in need.

"It's been hard to see the devastation from afar and feel so helpless."

Founder of Respire Haiti, Megan Boudreaux just moved back to the states with her family.

Once she found out her staff and students were safe in Haiti, they stepped in to help.

"Our team is actually deploying to a really small city called L'Asile, which is an area that was affected and nobody's really going there. So we're trying to get resources on the ground. Respire Haiti is really stepping up and they are doing an amazing job of bringing help to the area that needs it right now,” said Boudreaux.

On Monday, authorities raised the casualty toll to more than 1,419 dead and 5,700 injured.

Boudreaux hopes the country can gain some relief.

"The last few years have been really heartbreaking. There's been a lot of gang violence, a lot of political violence, and the President was assassinated on July 7, and then now, this earthquake. It's just a lot and the Haitian people are resilient, they have been through so much.” Boudreaux added.

For those wanting to help with recovery efforts in Haiti, Respire Haiti is only taking monetary donations to help provide supplies for families in Haiti.

