Lafayette Mayor-President releases Emergency Order to relieve residents of toxic landfill

SCOTT — Lafayette's Mayor-President Josh Guillory released today an Emergency Order to reduce the pollution affecting Scott residents that live near a private landfill.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's release says that the spontaneous combustion of materials from the landfill has been releasing toxins since December 3rd.

According to LCG spokesperson, this new emergency order will allow the parish to help the residents nearby because of the state's lack of efforts to do so.

Here's the full Emergency Order:

To learn more, watch KATC TV-3 at 10 o'clock.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel