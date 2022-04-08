Lafayette landowner fears his property will be seized through LCG “quick-take”

A Lafayette landowner is fearing his property may be seized by Lafayette Consolidated Government through the "quick take" process.

It's a tactic, in which the Lafayette Consolidated Government seizes land for flood control measures, by declaring a public necessity.

It's a strategy that's landed LCG in court twice already.

"I think everybody is worried. These guys would like more money for their property too. It's not worth anything to anybody except us, but now it's a floodway and they want it because it's cheap.”

Leonard Guidry owns the property next to Coulee Ile de Cannes for the last 15 years.

Guidry says he was approached by LCG for an appraisal but denied their offer.

"Nothing that suits my appraisal. Traffic flow, oil field work, merchandise sale. 79 pages and two pages were, we're going to buy it at this appraisal price. No, you're not,” said Guidry.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette City Council declared the property in Downtown Lafayette a public necessity.

This allows the city to obtain the land on either an amicable basis or by seizing it, if necessary.

"They don't have a complete survey of what needs to be done and I can't lawyer up, because it's going to cost more money and if we lose, we're back to square one,” Guidry added.

We reached out to both LCG and the contractor working on the property, but have not received a response.

