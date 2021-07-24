Lafayette house fire begins in son's bedroom

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire on Warren Street this afternoon.

Around 12:30 P.M. emergency crews arrived on scene, flames were venting, they say, through the front door and windows of the home.

The occupants were outside in a safe location and no injuries were reported, according to LFD.

Seven fire trucks were dispatched to the 1st alarm fire with twenty-five firefighters, they say.

First responders were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters say the owner’s son was home at the time of the fire. He heard popping sounds coming from his bedroom, and as he approached the door of the bedroom, it was engulfed in flames. He exited the home and alerted a neighbor to call 911.

The home sustained heavy fire damage, they say.

America Red Cross was contacted to assist the family as they lost everything in the fire.

Lafayette Fire Department tells us that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel