Lafayette family calling for accountability in loved one’s death

A family is calling for someone to be held accountable for their loved one's death.

Harold Carmouche was killed last year when someone shot and killed him while driving on I-10.

Months later, there are still no arrests in the case.

The family is hoping someone will come forward with information.

“He was just a character, the life of the party."

Harold Carmouche, a father of 6 would often go out on the weekends.

According to his sister, Latasha Narcisse June 5th was no different.

"I always call him and check on him. He said I'm in the club sis and I said okay call me when you get out and that was it,” said Narcisse.

That would be the last phone Narcisse would have with her brother.

Later that night Carmouche was heading to Lafayette from Crowley, when someone in another car opened fire.

"The car that passed shooting, I know it wasn't just one person in that vehicle. They didn't pull up a bullet anywhere, shell casings. They just got there and let everybody go home,” said Carmouche’s oldest sister, Lena Lewis.

Lewis says their family is coping with the loss daily.

"We're still crying the same way from when it happened. All of us, all of the family. Now we just shake our heads like we're confused. His life was just stolen from him,” Lewis added.

They're hoping someone will come forward with a lead.

"It would not bring him back, Lord knows we wish that we could have him back. It's just not right,” said Lewis.

We checked in with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office about the case and they say they're still no suspects in this case.

