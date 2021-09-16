Lafayette doctor using social media to debunk misinformation about COVID-19

A Lafayette doctor is doing what she can to slow the spread of misinformation surrounding Covid-19.

The doctor is taking her message to where many people get some of that wrong advice... social media.

"A Tik Tok a day to keep covid away" is a slogan coined by Dr. Britni Hebert through her videos.

She says she feels there is a need to keep people informed about Covid-19.

"A lot of people, whether we like it or not, are getting their medical information from social media. That affects all of us right now. So if that's where the problem is, that's where we have to go with the solution,” said Hebert.

Her solution, use social media to fight back against that misinformation.

She uses her platform as a way to advance a medical-based message about Covid-19.

In her videos, she answers common questions surrounding covid, the vaccine, and how to move forward.

"I try to meet people on their concerns, in their fears and walk with them to a better understanding, a more confident approach to their health and hopefully to vaccination for most people,” said Hebert.

Right now, Region 4 which is most of Acadiana is one of the highest areas in the state for covid cases.

Hebert says it's slightly better than previous months but work still needs to be done.

"We still have too much coronavirus circulating in our community. We have people being admitted today with critical COVID that never had to be in that predicament,” Hebert added.

Since posting the videos online, Dr. Hebert now has more than 33,000 followers on TikTok.

She says overall the response has been positive.

"There's been a lot of thanks, there's been people that private message that they were able to build the confidence to get vaccinated, that they were able to answer questions that their families and friends had with more confidence. I hope that that's the general consensus,” said Hebert.

Although Dr. Hebert says it's a juggling act to make the videos, she will continue to do them to help people move forward with their health.

