Lafayette Crime Stoppers searches for suspect wanted for several burglaries

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a Lafayette man who is wanted for trespassing and several burglaries in the Lafayette area.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Melvin Julien, 47, contact the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS mobile app.

All tipsters will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

