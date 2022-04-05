Lafayette City Council to consider property acquisitions for drainage improvements

Tomorrow, the Lafayette City Council will consider two new property acquisitions for drainage improvements, similar to others that have already landed LCG in court.

This building on Jefferson Street is being considered as a possible site for an underground storage basin to help stop flooding downtown.

Two weeks ago, the city council approved an introductory ordinance that would begin the process of acquiring the property.

The building at 1001 Jefferson Street is currently for sale.

KATC spoke with the owner’s realtor, Rex Moroux, who says his client has not yet been contacted by LCG.

The owner supports the city's efforts to mitigate flooding downtown but Moroux says if LCG wants to acquire the land, it'll have to be for the right price.

“We understand that there's often a necessity for the city to take certain measures that they deem necessary if it's a public good and that's something that he certainly supports. He just wants his position as the owner in the market value of the property recognized properly,” said Moroux.

We reached out to LCG about the property and they tell us the ordinance gives them the ability to get an appraisal on the property to explore for possible future purchasing use for drainage.

They also tell us the property is not being purchased and will not negotiate until they get an appraisal.

The ordinance does allow the city to acquire the property through an "amicable process" or by essentially seizing it, which is similar to other so-called "quick takes" that have LCG facing lawsuits.

This ordinance is up for final adoption at Tuesday’s council meeting.

