La State Police: Houma Police Officer killed in vehicular crash

THIBODAUX — A Houma Police Department patrolman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning shortly before 6:00 A.M.

Louisiana State Police Troop C say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA 648 (Percy Brown Road) just east of the intersection with Audubon Avenue in Terrebonne Parish that claimed the life of 21-year-old Austin Bush of Houma.

Police's preliminary investigation revealed Bush was traveling west on LA Hwy 648 in a marked Houma Police Department 2010 Ford Crown Victoria.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck a log near the westbound fog line of LA Hwy 648, they say.

The impact caused the Ford to travel across the eastbound lane, and into a drainage basin where it became fully submerged in water.

Bush, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, was removed from the vehicle by responding officers.

Bush was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A routine toxicology sample will be collected and submitted for analysis, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2021.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel