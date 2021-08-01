La officials will continue search for two South Louisiana men on Sunday

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office officials are still in search of two men in the Toledo Bend Lake.

Officials say, according to KSLA, three men from south Louisiana went out on a small aluminum boat late Friday night.

The men have not been heard from since, and a truck and trailer were found parked at the boat launch at the end of LA Highway 1215, they say.

Shortly after noon today, a body was discovered in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives, Sabine Parish Coroner's Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, LA Dept of Wildlife & Fisheries, Natchitoches Parish SO, Desoto Parish SO were on the scene, according to SPSO's Facebook page.

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office has not provided any updates, as of yet.

KATC will provide updates as they become available.

Law enforcement are still searching for the two men and their boat, however, the search will be paused until tomorrow morning due to safety concerns.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel