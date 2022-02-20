Krewe of Rio Parade makes its way through Lafayette

The Krewe of Rio Parade made its way through Lafayette Saturday evening. While Rio may now be over — those attending said the same thing over and over throughout the night — they're just happy to have Mardi Gras back in the hub city.

"This is a long time coming -- back to normal baby, here we are," said Craig Spadoni, with Bead Busters and Float Rentals.

"After covid, now we're having fun and celebrating with family," said 7-year-old attendee Reghan Alexander.

While people from across Acadiana came out to see the floats and catch some throws Saturday night at Rio, some, you might say, took the long way home for festivities.

"My wife told me Mardi Gras and the Rio parade was on the 19th, Saturday, so I had flew in last night from Egypt," said Salah Mansour, Krewe of Rio member. "It's a tradition that is great, Rio is great."

For the most part, however, people are just glad to be back in the middle of the action.

"It's been 2 years since they had Mardi Gras and I know a lot of folks happy, you know, ever since we had it," said Chries Hayes before the parade started. "Ever since it came, you know, ever since it came back, you know, I know they glad to get out of the house and glad to get they kids out and go and celebrate Mardi Gras."

As for the upcoming parades, KATC's Float Finders will keep you posted on the location of your favorite floats in all of the local Mardi Gras festivities in real-time. All you have to do is download the KATC app, visit our website, or 'like' Float Finder on Facebook.

