Krewe de Chic-A-La-Pie parade returns for 67th celebration

KAPLAN — "Chic-A-La-Pie! Chic-A-La-Pie!" heard all throughout the streets of Downtown Kaplan as the Krewe returned for their 67th celebration.

Mallorie Broussard and Lainey Duhon say this parade is all they've ever known.

"This is like my favorite parade ever. We've always come to this parade."

Last year due to Covid restrictions and devastation from Hurricane Delta to the floats, the residents say it was tough not being able to celebrate but this community is resilient.

"It was hard but its a sign of recovery", says Shyla McDaniel. "It was a sign of the spirit of Louisiana and that we are very resilient and we just pick up and we move on."

In it's 67th year, the attraction not only brought families to the streets but a parade go-er traveled as far as Australia to join the fun.

She says its nothing like she imagined.

"Absolutely not. This is more and more and more and it just keeps getting amazing", says Anita Crawford.

And with Chic-A-La-Pie stamped on her passport, she may stay a little longer than planned.

"I don't think I have to leave, I'll stay here! I'll come back... I'll come back."

------------------------------------------------------------

