Kicking off Dewey Balfa Cajun & Creole Heritage Week

The Dewey Balfa Cajun and Creole Heritage Week, commonly known as Balfa Camp, is back this year with a weeklong celebration of music, culture, and food.

Kicking off on Monday, March 24, the Lakeview Park and Beach event in Eunice offers various activities, including immersive instrument and dance lessons, language circles, and a chance to savor freshly prepared local food.

Balfa Camp is named after Dewey Balfa, a legendary figure in Cajun music, and has become a beloved tradition in the region.

The event offers a unique opportunity to experience the culture of Louisiana through its vibrant music scene.

"It's one of a kind in the way that it's very much of this place, and it's here, and it's our music from here that we bring out," said one of Balfa Camp's organizers, Joe Vidrine. "There are lots of camps like this...but this is the one that really just focuses right here, on our culture, on our food, and our music."

A highlight of the week will be a free public show on Wednesday night featuring local band Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Cha’s. The performance is supported by the National Park Service and the Jean Lafitte Preserve in Eunice.

Balfa Camp attendees will also enjoy a special jam session on Monday night with Jane and John Vidrine.

The Vidrines, well-known in the Cajun music scene, will treat guests to a one-of-a-kind performance that reflects the true spirit of Louisiana music.

"Events like these are important because they allow us to celebrate our culture and share it with others," said Joe before heading out to Saint Landry Parish in preparation for the week ahead.

The week-long festival is a rare chance to immerse yourself in the music and traditions of Cajun and Creole culture, offering an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

