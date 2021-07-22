Keeping your tomatoes alive in the summer

The tomato is synonymous with summer time.

There are few things better than a big, red juicy tomato from the garden and it's the goal of gardeners of all experience levels.

The fact that is synonymous with summer time is a bit ironic, because down here in the middle of summer tomatoes actually struggle.

As the heat gets more and more intense you'll notice that your plant will stop setting fruit and won't be producing any tomatoes.

You'll be tempted to pull out the plant and write it off for dead but that would be a mistake.

The plant is still very much alive and if you can keep it that way you're setting yourself up for a great harvest in the fall when the temperatures start to cool.

Keeping the plant alive though can be tricky in the hot, muggy Louisiana summer with moisture being the main issue.

Moisture can lead to bacteria and fungus that kill the plant so try and prune the foliage to keep a decent breeze blowing through the plant.

You'll also need to monitor for bugs, or eggs as insects will be very keen to eat their way through the plant.

But if you can keep it going you can set yourself up for beautiful tomatoes as soon as the weather cools.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel