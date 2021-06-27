KATC honored with John Korbel Memorial Award for "Body of Evidence"

KATC's investigative team has been honored with the John Korbel Memorial Public Service Award in Television Journalism.

The competition is held by the Louisiana Professional Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists.

The KATC team received the award for Body of Evidence: Cremation Controversy in Louisiana. In that story, KATC's Jim Hummel examines permits issued for cremations of homicide victims in Louisiana despite a law that prevents them. The report has also been awarded a regional Emmy Award for Investigative Reporting and a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

Watch/read the full report here

The award is in memory of John Korbel, a UL professor and long-time journalist who led several Louisiana newsrooms, including KATC's. Korbel died in 2018 at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

KATC received the award at the Society of Professional Journalists Louisiana Professional Chapter's awards banquet held Saturday at Walk On's in Lafayette.

KATC

