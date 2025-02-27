KATC celebrates the winners of the Louisiana Region VI Science & Engineering Fair

Students that placed in the Lafayette Parish Science and Engineering Fair recently competed at the Regional Science and Engineering Fair on February 22, 2025.

A list of the Lafayette Parish Winners was previously highlighted by KATC here.

Local students placed in both the Junior (grades 6-8) and Senior (grades 9-12) divisions qualifying them for the State Science and Engineering Fair.

The award ceremony for these winners is being held on March 10, 2025.

Due to the number of students the award ceremony will be broken into two categories: Junior & Senior.

Junior Division Awards: 5:00 PM- 5:45 PM

Senior Division Awards: 6:00 PM- 6:45 PM

Parents will be receiving an invitation from school staff that they must RSVP to.

The Louisiana State Science & Engineering Fair is being held on March 24-26, 2025 at the LSU Student Cotillion Ballroom.

Students must register by March 14, 2025 to be eligible via Peter Sheppard, Ph.D, Professor and Associate Dean with LSU.

These students can go here to register for the State Level Science Fair

NOTE: Important information and resources for these participants are included at the bottom of the article if they plan to compete at the State Fair

Junior Division Winners – 2025 Region VI State Science and Engineering Fair

Animal Sciences:

· Honorable Mention: Gracelynn Melancon

· Third Place: Vitoria Buford - St. Bernard Middle School, Mollie Valdetero - St. Bernard Middle School

· Second Place: Jon Michael Carrier - Cecilia Junior High School, Rory Langlinais - St. Edmund Catholic School

· First Place: James Johnson

Behavioral and Social Sciences:

· Honorable Mention: Lena Comb - Cecilia Junior High School

Biochemistry:

· Third Place: Aubrey Dore - St. Bernard Middle School

· Second Place: Brayden Oelschlegel - Carencro Middle School, Grayson Trahan - Carencro Middle School

· First Place: Cole Theriot - St. Bernard Middle School

Biomedical and Health Sciences:

· Third Place: Adalyn Guidry - St. Bernard Middle School

· Second Place: Mia Lopez - Parks Middle School

Cellular and Molecular Biology:

· Third Place: Aiden Devillier - Parks Middle School

· First Place: Charli Arceneaux - Parks Middle School, Khloe Payne - Parks Middle School

Chemistry:

· Honorable Mention: Ava Ortego - Opelousas Catholic School, Jada Soriez - Milton Elementary School

· Third Place: Riley James - Parks Middle School

· Second Place: Jocelyn Rose - St. Bernard Middle School, Easton Tucker - Youngsville Middle School

· First Place: Jeremiah Smith - Breaux Bridge Junior High School

Earth & Environmental Sciences:

· Second Place: Carlie Simon - St. Bernard Middle School

· First Place: Ava Gauthier - Youngsville Middle School

Embedded Systems:

· Honorable Mention: Ted Taylor - Cecilia Junior High School

· Third Place: Nicholas Taylor - Cecilia Junior High School

Energy: Sustainable Materials & Design:

· Honorable Mention: Brendyn Thibodeaux - St. Bernard Middle School

Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics:

· Honorable Mention: Quinn Bonin - St. Bernard Middle School, Ian Gauthier - St. Bernard Middle School

· Third Place: Olivia Viator - Louisiana Christian School, Noah Wright - Louisiana Christian School

· Second Place: Kennedy Lafleur - St. Edmund Catholic School, Ellie Reed - St. Edmund Catholic School

· First Place: Cole Berken - Youngsville Middle School

Environmental Engineering:

· Third Place: Archie Summerlin - St. Edmund Catholic School, Rhett Wimberly - St. Edmund Catholic School

· Second Place: Alonzo Manuel - Carencro Middle School

Microbiology:

· Honorable Mention: Camille Joseph - St. Bernard Middle School

Physics and Astronomy:

· Second Place: Madeline Evans - St. Edmund Catholic School, Calais Hare - St. Edmund Catholic School

Plant Sciences:

· Honorable Mention: Taylor Miller - Opelousas Catholic School

· Third Place: Selena Nelson - St. Bernard Middle School

· Second Place: John Michael Fontenot - Youngsville Middle School, Owen Nease - Youngsville Middle School

· First Place: Kyndal Kupke - St. Bernard Middle School

Robotics and Intelligent Machines:

· Third Place: Sophia Chirinos - Youngsville Middle School, Tyson Monroe - Youngsville Middle School

Systems Software:

· Second Place: Carter Bertrand - St. Edmund Catholic School, Cayden Green - St. Edmund Catholic School

———

Senior Division Winners – 2025 Region VI State Science and Engineering Fair

Animal Sciences:

· First Place: Ava Daigle - Eunice High School, Lainey Fruge - Eunice High School, John Sattler - Eunice High School

Behavioral and Social Sciences:

· Second Place: Ava Elfert - Eunice High School, Kameryn LaFleur - Eunice High School, Samuel Coleman - St. Martinville Senior High School

· First Place: Makaylynn Andrus - Eunice High School, Clara Fuselier - Eunice High School, Marissa Stagg - Eunice High School

Biochemistry:

· Honorable Mention: Janna Semien - Eunice High School, Wesley Thibodeaux - Eunice High School

· Third Place: Paola Alvis - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Corinne Godley - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Isabella Pool - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

· Second Place: Avelyn Jaschke - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Helen Leal - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

· First Place: Courtney Prudhomme - Eunice High School

Biomedical and Health Sciences:

· Third Place: Bethany Hidalgo - St. Martinville Senior High School

· Second Place: Macelynn Anderson - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Rylee Greneaux - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

· First Place: Siyeon Joo - Episcopal School of Acadiana

Biomedical Engineering:

· First Place: Brooklyn Gary - Eunice High School, Acelyn Lee - Eunice High School, Wyatt Rozas - Eunice High School

Cellular and Molecular Biology:

· First Place: Destiny Reed - Eunice High School

Chemistry:

· First Place: Gage Kolb - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Carter Vincent - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Earth & Environmental Sciences:

· First Place: Jaida Kelley - Eunice High School

Energy: Sustainable Materials & Design:

· Third Place: Michael Higginbotham - Eunice High School

· Second Place: Stevie Oberste - Eunice High School

· First Place: Hudson Perkins - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics:

· Second Place: Zyahria Jones - Eunice High School

Environmental Engineering:

· Second Place: Peyton Ortego - Eunice High School

Materials Science:

· Honorable Mention: Eli Breaux - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Connor LeBlanc - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

· Third Place: Jayla Jean Batiste - Eunice High School

· Second Place: Mason Wiley - Eunice High School

· First Place: Jaxson Hungerford - Louisiana Christian School, Raphael Nery - Eunice High School

Microbiology:

· Honorable Mention: Wes Moreau - Eunice High School, Eva Sattler - Eunice High School, Lyla Thibodeaux - Eunice High School, Dru Madson - Louisiana Christian School

· First Place: John Hilty - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Physics and Astronomy:

· Honorable Mention: Emmanuel Moguel - St. Martinville Senior High School, Elijah Vining - St. Martinville Senior High School

· Third Place: Juliana Godeaux - Eunice High School

· Second Place: Sirixay Khambounleuang - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

· First Place: Cullen Guillory - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Plant Sciences:

· Second Place: Lila Ducote - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Norah Moreno - Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Robotics and Intelligent Machines:

· First Place: Rudra Karadkhelkar - Lafayette High School

Translational Medical Science:

· First Place: Scarlett Granger - Senior

Depending on whether these students are in the Junior or Senior Division, there are two pathways if they place at the state level!

The Senior Division student who wins the Overall Senior Project from the Louisiana State Science & Engineering Fair is able to qualify to compete at the International Science & Engineering Fair that has students attend and compete from around the globe. This will take place from May 10-16, 2025 at Columbus, OH.

More information for students about this can be found here.

Top Junior Division students from Region VI and the Louisiana State Science & Engineering Fair are able to qualify for Broadcom MASTERS. This is a leading program in the nation for middle school students who are competing in STEM fairs.

More information for students about this can be found here.

"As always a special congratulations to all participants! The KATC Weather Team gives a special ovation for your hard work in the field of STEM." - Jobie Lagrange, Meteorologist

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel