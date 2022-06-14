Juvenile escapes OJJ custody during transport in Bunkie

The Office of Juvenile Justice says a 17-year-old escaped custody on Monday during transport to a Bunkie hospital.

OJJ says that at around 2:00 pm June 13, a 17-year-old from Caddo Parish escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth (ACY) custody, during a transport to Bunkie General Hospital. The hospital is located in Bunkie.

Following the incident, OJJ says they immediately made official notifications to law enforcement. As of 3:30 pm, June 13, 2022, the escapee was still at large.

The teenager was entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database.

A Command Center has been established at ACY. The Command Center will gather, track, and distribute information to assist in the apprehension of this youth, they say.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately.

