Three teenagers and the security guard who helped them escape from a Louisiana juvenile detention center have been captured at a Texas motel, authorities say.

According to the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, the fugitives, who escaped around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, were captured shortly after midnight on Sunday, May 15th. The teens managed to get 256 miles away from the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, Louisiana, with the help of 21-year old Victoria Tune. Tune was a security guard at WYC.

The teens were identified as 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte of Caddo Parish, 17-year-old Jeremiah Durham of Bossier Parish, and 15-year-old Na’Varaya Lane of DeSoto Parish. Each of the teens are incarcerated in connection with violent crimes.

Tune and the teens, along with one relative of an escapee, were apprehended by officers from the Houston Police Department’s Midwest Crime Suppression Team. The team had located the getaway vehicle at a Houston motel and kept the car under surveillance for "several hours". Once the suspects returned to the vehicle, they were surrounded and arrested without incident, according to Lt. Troy Murray, spokesman for the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The escapees and Tune will be extradited back to Louisiana and face additional charges stemming from the escape.

Tune will be booked with three counts of accessory to simple escape, Murray said.

