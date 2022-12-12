Julius Alsandor reacts to re-election

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — Monday marks another day of work for the recently re-elected mayor of Opelousas, Julius Alsandor.

After a long final day of voting — and an exceptionally tight race Saturday night — incumbent candidate Julius Alsandor won the vote over challenger Charlee Renaud Lear.

"We're not serving ourselves individually or intrinsically," Alsandor told KATC after his victory speech. "Our job as elected officials is to serve the people of the city that you represent."

This will be Alsandor's second term as mayor of the city. It's an achievement he said didn't happen overnight, but instead has been 15 years in the making.

"I wanted to do better for the people of the district that I've lived in and here I am 15 years later," he said. "I've been bestowed and honored and given the opportunity to be a second-term mayor in the City of Opelousas... my home, the place I was born, the place I'm gonna be buried at, the place I love so dearly to my heart."

While friends, family, and supporters of the now second-term mayor spent their Saturday night in nothing short of celebratory fashion, Alsandor shared a message.

"I learned a long time ago not to make promises to the people of Opelousas, but I commit to you to go into that office every day and do the best job that I can with the people that I'm working with," he said. "Because I'm only as good as the staff I'm surrounded with. We can't fix everything, but I'll be damned if we don't try to fix some of those issues."

